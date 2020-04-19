A 29-year-old man, who is as an ex- convict, Eric Arhin, was nearly lynched at Awutu Bereku after he was caught for stealing 11 local fowls

The unfortunate incident happened at Awutu Bereku Ahwiahwia in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region.

Narrating the incident to Adom News, a witness, Alex Acheampong, said they heard some people making noise from Fetteh heading towards Awutu Bereku so they proceeded to the scene and found out that, the suspect was in the grips of some angry youth.

It was revealed he had about 11 fowls in his bag, leading the youth to tie him to a pole and gave him the beatings of his life.

One of the angry residents revealed they metered out such punishment to deter him from following his father’s footstep since he was also lynched for similar offense.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamakloe revealed Mr Arhin had been behind bars for a year for similar offence and was only released December 2019.

But for the intervention of the Awutu Bereku Police command, he would have not survived the ordeal.

Awutu Bereku Station officer of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Stephen, confirmed to Adom News said the suspect committed the offence with his senior brother but his brother is at large.