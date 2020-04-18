The Municipal Chief Executive of the Techiman Assembly, John Donyina, has announced a one-week closure of its main market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said the decision forms part of proactive measures to prevent possible cases at Techiman.

He added the closure will take effect from Wednesday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, several markets, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, have been shut with others on a shift system.