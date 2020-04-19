Mubarak Wakaso has lifted the lid on why he wept uncontrollably following Black Stars elimination during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Following a successful camping in Dubai, Ghana was touted among the tournament favourites.

However, the four-time African champions were crashed at the Round of 16 losing on penalty shootout to the Carthage Eagles. The game ended 1-1 after extra-time at Ismailia Stadium.

The 29-year-old could not hold back his tears when he faced the media after winning the Man of the Match award, a moment that went viral on social media.

“Sometimes people don’t understand what we the players want,” the Black Stars midfielder told Angel TV.

“We were confident of winning the trophy ahead of the tournament but our exit was a shock to me.

“The players gave everything on the pitch but we failed to progress against Tunisia.

“For me, I couldn’t believe it because I wasn’t expecting that to happen and the players couldn’t believe it as well,” he added.

It was Ghana’s first failure to make the Afcon quarter-finals since 2006.

The disappointment meant the Black Stars would have to wait for at least 39 years to win a senior continental title.

Their last of four Afcon successes came at Libya in 1982.

Egypt 2019 was Wakaso’s fourth Afcon tournament appearance.