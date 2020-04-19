Family and friends of former Ghana Black Stars player, Jonathan Ankrah, on Friday, April 17 held a solemn burial in the United States of America (USA) for the late footballer.

Joe Dakota as he was popular called on and off the field, died at Silver Spring, Maryland on Thursday April 9, after a short illness.

There had been earlier rumors on social media that the former Hearts of Oak captain contracted Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

MORE:

But this has been vehemently denied by family members who insist the late footballer died from kidney failure due to diabetes he battled with for years.

The 84-year-old captained Hearts of Oak between 1960 and 1970 and also played for the Black Stars of Ghana before relocating to the United States after his career.

Joe Dakota is the third former national team player to pass away in less than two weeks after Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu.