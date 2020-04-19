Deputy Accra Representative of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwah, has revealed that management is in talks with the playing body to accept pay cuts.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, football activities have been suspended by the Ghana Football Association.

The suspension of the competitions has taken a toll on the club’s finances as they are getting absolutely nothing from gate proceeds which is their major source of income.

“As we speak, because of the [Covid-19] situation, the team is on break. The technical team and the medical team gave a programme to the players. I believe they are following it,” he told Joy Sports.

Nana Kwame Dankwah

“Apart from that, there is this issue of pay cuts. Management has spoken with the Head Coach [Maxwell Konadu]. He is to discuss it with the playing body and revert to us. At the moment, that is what we are confronted with.

“We are not imposing it on the players. We need to discuss it with them so that there will be [amicable] agreement. We are waiting to hear from them,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since March 16, with Kotoko occupying the fourth position, three points behind leaders, Aduana Stars.

If an agreement is reached, Kotoko would become the first club in Ghana to reduce the wages of their players and coaching staff, because of coronavirus pandemic.