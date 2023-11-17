Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, born Samuel Dortey Kumah, has been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for publishing sexually explicit images and the unlawful use of images of a Cyber Security Authority official.

Last week, a sexually explicit video of socialite Abena Korkor was circulated online.

She accused two people of being behind the sexually explicit video she was seen in and claimed she sent it to only two people.

Abena Korkor mentioned that, one of the said people she suspected for circulating her video was a security official linked to the cyber crime office at the Ghana Police Service.

It is based on this that Sammy Kay also reportedly published the said images and linked it to some images of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) official.

The Cyber Security Authority, in a press release dated November 16, 2023, gave reasons for Sammy Kay’s arrest.

“Reference is made to a publication on some social media platforms, containing sexually explicit material and unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials by Samuel Dortey Kumah, owner of Sammykaymedia.”

“He has since been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.”

“We wish to categorically state that the tagging of the images to this explicit material is a misrepresentation and of criminal attribution. The CSA dissociates itself from same and admonishes the general public to disregard any such potential criminal misrepresentation,” the statement added.

“The CSA will continue to deliver on its mandate in collaboration with other security sector agencies to protect the digital ecosystem and the digital safety of Ghanaians.

Checks by Graphic Showbiz has indicated that Sammy Kay later removed the said image on Instagram and apologised for the earlier post made on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

In the apology post, Sammy Kay expressed regret, stating, “Upon further investigations, we found out that this picture above is not the same person in the video circulating yesterday on Twitter. We apologize for any inconvenience caused with the post we initially made and deeply regret our action.”