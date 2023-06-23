Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, says they were the better side against Ivory Coast in the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite failing to win the trophy.

Ghana started the tournament on a poor note but won their remaining games to face old pal in the final.

However, after 120 minutes of football action, the game was decided on penalty shootouts.

Despite Ghana taking the lead in the shootouts, the Black Stars eventually lost 9-8 to Ivory Coast who were playing their second final in three years having lost to Zambia in 2012.

However, the former Chelsea manager believes he coached a better side claiming even the then-captain of their opponents, Yaya Toure attested to that.

“I will never forget we were in a tough group with Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa,” he told the Ghanaian press.

“We lost the first game but we showed loads of mentality. We came to the finals and there was no doubt that we were better than Ivory Coast. Yaya Toure told me this when I met him,” the Israeli gaffer added.

It was the second time Ghana had lost to Ivory Coast. The first defeat was in the final of the 1992 AFCON final.

Ghana has struggled to find their form since the departure of Grant having suffered a knockout against Tunisia in the 2019 AFCON as well as a shocking Group stage exit in the 2021 edition held in Cameroon.

