Billboards featuring former President John Mahama and quotes attributed to him during his administration have appeared in parts of Greater Accra.

One of the billboards displays the statement: “Ghanaians complain too much,” credited to Mr. Mahama.

Another billboard features the quote: “I am not a politician to put money in your pockets,” also attributed to the former President.

The final billboard also includes the statement: “No chalks in public schools.”