Bibiani Gold Stars players will be given an amount of $3,000 as a winning bonus for their hard-fought stalemate against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The Miners held the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 drawn game in the matchday 30 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Solomon Safo-Taylor scored a well-taken goal to put Kotoko in front but former Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh scored an equaliser in stoppage time.

After the game, the Chief Executive Officer of Gold Stars, Akwasi Adu, disclosed the club will fulfil their promise and dash the players an amount of $3,000 for giving their all to earn a point in Kumasi.

“Coming into this game, we promised the team a huge bonus of $3,000 should they avoid a defeat against Kotoko. We looked at our position on the league table and thought it wise to motivate the team to get a good result in Kumasi,” he told Akoma FM.

“We are going to redeem our promise to the team because they really gave their all. As the CEO of the club, I will personally hand over the money to the team.

“It is very unfortunate that we conceded an early goal but the boys did not give up and gave us the results we wanted. Kudos to the entire team, especially Abednego Tetteh who personally promised to score at Baba Yara. I am extremely happy and satisfied with our performance today,” he added.

Bibiani Goldstars are now 7th on the league standings with 42 points and will host Tamale City at DUN’s Park in the matchday 31 games.

