Parts of the Suaman Dadieso market in the Western North Region have been destroyed by fire.

The Sunday morning fire outbreak destroyed stalls, shops and goods worth thousand of cedis.

Eight shops were completely razed down in the fire which lasted several hours.

It is currently unclear what started the inferno.

Some of the affected shop owners who spoke to Adom News said their items included bags of rice, beans, millet, clothes, sewing machines, and many more.

They expressed worry that the entire district with a population of 80,000 people has no fire service station to salvage such situations.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Suaman Dadieso, Philip Kwabena Boahene, disclosed Sunday’s incident is the third that has been recorded in the district since he resumed office.

Mr Boahene assured the assembly is in the process to establish a fire service station in the district to rescue victims of fire incidents.

