Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey has completed his move to Turkish side Besiktas.

The experienced centre-back signed a two-year contract with an additional one year with the Turkish giants.

The 28-year-old joined Besiktas as a free agent after parting ways with Premier League club Leicester City after seven years.

The centre-back had a remarkable start with Leicester, winning the league title in his debut season. He also played a significant role in the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2021 against Chelsea.

Following his departure from Leicester, Amartey had been linked with a potential move to Celtic. The speculation arose due to his previous association with Brendan Rodgers, his former coach at Leicester City who is now in charge at Celtic.

Amartey brings his experience and defensive prowess to Besiktas as they aim for success in domestic and international competitions.

Amartey has become the latest Ghanaian player to make a move to Turkey. Following in the footsteps of fellow compatriot Alexander Djiku, who recently joined Fenerbahce.