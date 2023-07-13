Five Ghanaian clubs are set to gain for contributing players to the Black Stars’ effort at the 2022 World Cup to the tune of more than $560,000.

According to information available to JoySports, Fifa will, on Thursday morning, release details of how much every one of the 837 players at Qatar 2022 will make for their clubs.

The five Ghanaian clubs to be rewarded for this will be Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Steadfast FC, King Faisal and Dreams FC.

Joy Sports understands that Hearts will have the highest amount, followed by Asante Kotoko and Steadfast FC. King Faisal and Dreams FC will have the same amount.

It will be recalled that Joy Sports revealed months before the World Cup that each player at the global showpiece would be entitled to $10,000 per day spent officially in Qatar. The actual figure, according to the yet-to-be-released report, will be $10,950.

The monies will be first sent to each member association, before being passed on to the beneficiary club.

This initiative is responsible for the many calls by sections of the Ghanaian football populace for the eventual inclusion of players featuring in the domestic leagues at the time the final World Cup squad was named by then coach Otto Addo.

On a broader level, Morocco was the African country to get the second biggest allocation, due to their lengthy stay at the showpiece where they reached the semis. They will get more than $1.43 million that will go to Raja Casablanca and Wydad Athletic.

Tunisia, who had five local clubs contributing players, will also get just over $1.49m, representing the highest for Africa.

Egypt’s Al Ahly and Zamalek will also share just over $650,000 and three Cameroonian clubs will share just over $400,000.

Senegal had only one local club, Generation Foot, contributing to the effort and will get just about $20,000.