The Paramount queen mother of Berekum Traditional area in the Bono Region, Nana Akosua Ameyaahene, has pronounced curses on political appointees she says are working against the development of the area.

Nana Ameyaahene has also accused the political appointees of misappropriating funds from an existing public toilet facility.

The queenmother has accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kwame Twum Nuamah, for instance of getting more than GH₵800 in daily revenue from the two toilet facilities but has failed to use the money for development in the area.

Rather, the livid queen mother alleged, the MCE and the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwaku Kankam have used the money for party activities.

The livid queen mother says she is also pained by the decision of the Berekum Assembly to stop the Berekum Citizens Association abroad from building an ultramodern public toilet for the town.

When the Paramount chief, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, tried to intervene, the queen mother said, the MCE dragged him to court.

The court, she added, ruled in favour of the Assembly who promised to build the toilet – an assurance she said is yet to see the light of day.

Overwhelmed by the lack of development, therefore, Nana Ameyaahene III has decided to call on the ancestral spirits of Berekum to intervene in the matter.

She has, therefore, been spotted in a video on Tuesday February 18, 2020 pouring libation and invoking curses on political appointees at the Municipal Assembly for exhibiting gross disrespect to the traditional authority.

Listen to the Queen mother speaking on Dwaso Nsem.

She said as custodians of the land, she wouldn’t allow the MCE and ‘his people’ to disrespect the traditional authority.

NPP Chair Denies Allegations

Meanwhile, the NPP’s Chairman for Bono region, Mr Kankam has responded to the curses pronounced on him by the queen mother.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Kankam refuted claims that proceeds from a toilet facility in the traditional area were being used to finance the Bono regional branch of the NPP.

“First of all it’s not true that we make Ghs 800 a day in proceeds to support the party in the region, that’s a lie,” he said.

Listen to Mr Kankam‘s response

According to him, he has no interest in the toilet facility.

“I have no interest in the toilet facility or whatsoever, I am only a party chairman working for my party, so if you go ahead to curse me, then it’s your own problem,” he stated.

Mr Kankam has however, challenged Nana Akosua Ameyaahene III to provide evidence proving her claims.

Watch full video of the curse above: