

Over 800 students of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) have been deferred for failing to register with the school during the 2019/2020 academic year.

During a press conference on Monday, the University’s Registrar, Moses Maclean Abnory, noted that students were given ample time to register from September 2019 to January 20, 2020, and some students could still not meet the deadline.

“If you are a student and you have been offered admission and you are pursuing your studies, it behoves on you to ensure that you complete your legal obligation with the school by registering. It is after you have paid your fees and registered then we can now know that we have legally reached an agreement,” he stated.

Addressing rumours in the media over the reason of the deferment, Mr Maclean Abnory debunked allegations that the students were deferred for not paying their fees or delayed release of students loan.

He cited that some students have not paid their fees but have registered because they are either on scholarships or their guardians have had an agreement with management.

“In November, the Student Trust released the student loans to those who had applied. So those who took the money and decided to use it for something else, that is another issue or matter for later.

“What we are saying is that, if students have been automatically deferred then it is not because they didn’t have money to pay but because they refused to pay,” he stressed.

He expressed his disappointment with the media not contacting management to acquire the ‘real fact’ but disseminating untrue information.

Speaking on the issue the Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Solomon Asegitagwa acknowledged that although students were given enough time, management should reconsider its decision.

“We know that we have to be responsible as students…but we are pleading with management that they should try and help us. Because if these students leave, some of them may not come back and if that happens they may become social misfits and a problem to the society,” he observed.