A former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has urged leaders in Volta Region not to take for granted the ‘rebels’ seeking to have part of the region seceded from Ghana.

According to him, there is the need for stakeholders in the Volta Region to put their heads together and put a stop to the development once and for all before it escalates.

“We need not relax on this development, I call on all Volta Regional Members of Parliament, the military, police, other security organisations and stakeholders from the Volta Region to come together and solve this problem. It started from Tong and now it’s in Dodze, if not immediately curtailed this ‘secession’ issue might get out of hand,” he said.

Mr Jacobs’ comment comes in wake of officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) having arrested some 20 people labeled as rebels in Dodze in the Volta region.

The arrested persons, made up of 19 males and 1 female, were part of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The suspects

In December 2019, pictures emerged on social media of a uniformed group supposedly being trained as soldiers at a place called the Western Togoland Training Grounds in the Volta Region.

Monday’s special military operation conducted by officers of the 66 Artillery Regiment of GAF rounded up the recruits undergoing military training in a remote location 10 km north of the Volta Regional town of Dodze along Ghana’s border with Togo.

Commenting further on the issue on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, the social commentator was of the view that a durbar should be held to collate the views of the people in the town to know what might have triggered the formation of the secessionists group.

“Trust me when I say that some natives of the region know those behind the secessionist group and it’s important you speak with them to know why it’s so, the group could have even been formed due to lack of development in the area. So these leaders should hold a durbar and talk to their people,” he suggested.