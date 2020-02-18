Private legal practitioner, Dr Maurice Ampaw, believes the Akufo-Addo-led government’s fight against galamsey has not been successful due to lack of support.

According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been supportive in anyway but has rather made the menace a campaign tool.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-base Neat FM, he said he will personally not blame the incumbent government if the fight is not won.

“I will blame the opposition and those Akufo-Addo entrusted with the mandate to help fight the menace if the fight fails because while the NDC is rejoicing over we losing the fight, some government appointees have also betrayed the President,” he said.

To him, he was expecting the NDC to help identify loopholes in the fight and suggest means to resolve the menace and not the posture they have demonstrated towards it.

The Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi on Sunday addressed a presser from the banks of the River Pra and criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for paying lip service to its fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.

The party at the presser also called for President Akufo-Addo’s removal as the Co-Chair of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, which Ghana subscribes to.