A video of songstress Becca scrubbing the floor has left Ghanaians and colleague industry players in shock.

Clad in black T-shirt with shorts and cap to match, she did the scrubbing effortlessly.

In what appeared as general cleaning, she was spotted working together with the workers at her spa, Kora.

She took to her Instagram page to post the video to give fans and followers a glimpse of their interior and the hygienic environment they operate in.

The video, which has warmed many hearts, has earned her praises from colleagues including actor Elikem Kumordzie, Salma Mumin and Sista Afia.

Many others who have been left speechless reacted to the video with love emojis.

