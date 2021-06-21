Kumawood actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has claimed his position as a father in a bid to be celebrated in this year’s Fathers’ Day.

Yaw Dabo was captured rocking a half-caste baby he paraded as his, while enjoying a cozy ride with some persons.

The actor, who is believed to be overseas, attempted to change the diapers of his ‘son’ who was laying quietly on him.

In a subsequent post he uploaded, Yaw Dabo could be seen taking a stroll with the baby, and some inquisitive bypassers complemented the looks of the lad.

ALSO READ

Yaw Dabo, in his caption, urged that all fathers be celebrated; real fathers or people taking up parenting roles – a category he falls in.

Also, the actor posted a video which recorded his memorable moments from childhood to his present state.

Video below: