Abu Jinapor
Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians following a reunion with his constituents.

May be an image of 13 people, people sitting and indoor

This was after Mr Jinapor, who is also the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, over the weekend, paid a courtesy call on his people.

May be an image of 8 people

Photos from his visit captured the MP in adorable fun-filled moments as he plays draught with the elated people of Damongo.

ALSO READ:

May be an image of 9 people and indoor

Other photos also spotted him make an appearance on a football pitch to engage in physical activity.

May be an image of 1 person, playing a sport, standing and grass
Abu Jinapor on the ball.

He wore a customised Chelsea number 10 blue jersey as he displays his prowess on the pitch.

May be an image of 1 person, standing, playing a sport and grass

The faces of the footballers and spectators screamed excitement as they gather around their leader and his entourage.

May be an image of 1 person, child, playing a sport, standing and grass




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR