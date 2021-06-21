Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians following a reunion with his constituents.

This was after Mr Jinapor, who is also the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, over the weekend, paid a courtesy call on his people.

Photos from his visit captured the MP in adorable fun-filled moments as he plays draught with the elated people of Damongo.

ALSO READ:

Other photos also spotted him make an appearance on a football pitch to engage in physical activity.

Abu Jinapor on the ball.

He wore a customised Chelsea number 10 blue jersey as he displays his prowess on the pitch.

The faces of the footballers and spectators screamed excitement as they gather around their leader and his entourage.