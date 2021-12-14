Ghanaians are hailing a Columbian group of musicians who did justice to Highlife music during a live band performance.

It is unclear where the energetic men were performing, but their love for the Ghanaian genre was evident in their demeanour.

In a video currently in circulation, the music lovers gave their rendition of legendary Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s Me Y3 Abrantie Cigarette Si Ma No.

The job was not only left to the lead singers, but some team members took positions of drummers, bassists, and guitarists.

READ ALSO

Patrons, who arguably could not understand the language, were seen on their feet, regardless.

Video below: