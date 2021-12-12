Ghanaian actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, pulled a stop to make her husband Nana Agyemang Badu Duah feel special before jetting off to Dubai.

The two were spotted exchanging kisses at the Kotoka International Airport before Mercy Asiedu departed.

The founder of Mesduah Production is on a 10-day vacation trip to Dubai with 13 crew members of her company in recognition of their hard work towards the growth and success of her company.

The trip is also part of series of activities commemorating the fifth anniversary of the production company.

Watch video below:

