The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has revealed he is yet to take the covid-19 vaccine.

However, he will do so only after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) duly registers the vaccines in the country.

This, according to him, is the only way he can be assured of the safety of the drugs, adding that as it stands now, the FDA has only granted emergency use authorisation.

“I have not taken the vaccine yet and I will take it only on two conditions. The vaccine we are using has not been registered by the FDA so why are we forcing people including pregnant women to take it?” he bemoaned on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Gyamfi further accused the Ghana Health Service (GHS) of gambling with the lives of Ghanaians, stating the efficacy of the vaccines is not assured from the FDA’s guidelines.

“There are more efficient and preventive vaccines including polio and influenza vaccines but they are not even forced on people so why this?” he queried.

ALSO READ:

On Thursday, December 9, the GHS made some modifications to its protocols regarding foreign travel through the Kotoka International Airport.

In the wake of Omicron, all persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana from December 12 must provide proof of full vaccination.

Also, Airlines which bring in passengers to the Airport who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged U$3,500 per passenger.

Listen to Mr Gyamfi in the audio above: