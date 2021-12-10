GHS reviews Covid-19 protocols for international travellers

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has made some modifications to its protocols regarding foreign travel through the Kotoka International Airport.

The Service deems it necessary based on the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the wake of the new Omicron variant.

“The current increase in cases together with the detection of the Omicron variant among international arrivals and the expected increase during the festive season call for urgent actions to prevent a major surge in COVID- 19 cases in Ghana,” GHS said in a December 9 statement.

On the back of this, the GHS has directed that all persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana from December 12 must provide proof of full vaccination.

Meanwhile, “all unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of 12th December 2021 are exempted.”

This group, however, will be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.

According to the press release signed by GHS boss, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, out of the 34 cases detected at the airport, 75% of them were unvaccinated.

“Over the last two weeks, cases from the airport account for about 60% of the total cases recorded in the country,” he added.