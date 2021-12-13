The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has hit back at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for its decision to make vaccination compulsory for all travellers leaving and visiting the country.

Taking to his Facebook timeline, to register his displeasure, Sammy Gyamfi wrote: “Vaccination must be by choice and not by force.”

On Thursday, December 9, the GHS made some modifications to its protocols regarding foreign travel through the Kotoka International Airport.

The Service noted that in the wake of Omicron, all persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana from December 12 must provide proof of full vaccination.

Also, it warned that Airlines which bring in passengers to the Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged U$3,500 per passenger.

But, Mr Gyamfi on Monday said the directive is an affront to the 1992 Constitution.

As such, he pledged to use every legitimate means possible to resist the “madness, no matter the cost or stigma.”

He added that his position is entirely his and not that of any entity that he is a member of or represents.

Below is Sammy Gyamfi’s post on Facebook: