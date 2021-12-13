The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives at Asante Akyem in the Ashanti Region and the District Chief Executive (DCE), Francis Oti Boateng, has settled their feud in the interest of the party.

The groups publicly embraced themselves in unity to signify the end of hostilities or bad blood between them.

Speaking to Adom News, the party executives said the gesture is to enable the NPP maximise its votes in the constituency and retain power in 2024.

Based on this backdrop, they have also decided to settle their scores with former Member of Parliament for the area, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

Both Mr Agyemang, and the constituency executives said they had put the past behind them, and are ready to champion development to break the eight.

Meanwhile, some constituency executives, speaking after the reconciliation, pledged their support to work together with both the DCE and the former MP to break the eight.

The DCE also pledged to work with NPP supporters to accelerate development in the area.