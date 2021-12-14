Alhaji Karim Grusah, the owner and bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal, has reiterated that his side is aiming to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

Faisal having whipped their city rivals, Asante Kotoko in the matchday 5 games dominated the game following their impressive performance against their Porcupine Warriors.

The club has recorded five wins, one draw and one defeat after seven matches played in the ongoing campaign under Nurudeen Adamu.

Speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, the veteran football administrator insisted his side is adequately prepared to fight for the Premier League title.

“We are adequately prepared for the league trophy. We are taking one match after the other. So far, we are on course, and with God on our side and the support we are receiving from friends, we are certain of winning the league,” he declared.

“We need nothing other than fair play, fair officiating and violence-free venues to bring out the best in King Faisal as we focus on our target to win the league this season,” he said.

Gruzah also said his faith in God to help transform King Faisal into a formidable side and the motivation by former players resulted in their 3-2 win over Kotoko in their Kumasi derby.

“We are being offered much support by our former players abroad, as well as those in Ghana such that all the players want to excel to be acknowledged as stars in the premier league.

“At the moment, winning bonus is very attractive so players want to win their matches and receive a weekly winning bonus in addition to their monthly salaries,” he added.

King Faisal will play debutants Accra Lion in the matchday eight games this weekend.