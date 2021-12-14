Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, says vying for the position is his Corporate Social Responsibility.

Having gained experience and exposure with the resources of the NPP, putting them to use to retain the party in power is his heart desire.

He disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

The ruling party is seeking to break the two-term jinx and secure a third term in power ahead of the 2024 general election.

Dubbed: Breaking the Eight, the NPP is certain it will secure a third term with its massive socio-economic development under the Akufo-Addo government.

However, Mr Musphata believes the youth will play a vital role in securing the needed victory for the NPP in 2024.

“The biggest resources in any election are young people so I want to build a strong and formidable youth wing for the NPP,” he stated.

As an immediate measure, he intends to lead an effective mobilisation drive to get the youth of Ghana to believe in the ideals of the NPP.

The former Deputy National Youth Organiser said he is tried and tested and the best bet to make the ruling party attractive to the youth.

“Young people are a critical element in every election; they decide who wins and loses. I can do that so my party needs me now!” he stressed.

Mr Mustapha, who is also the Director of Programme at the office of the Vice President, is hoping to help the youth develop a professional career to avoid them being exploited.

As an example, he has decided to engage in rice farming to ensure he does not rely on proceeds from politics to survive.

He said he is a trusted brand and willing to sacrifice his comfort for the greater good of the NPP.