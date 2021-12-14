Do you have trouble going to sleep at the end of the day?

If you’ve tried everything under the sun and still can’t fall asleep, it’s possible that you’re eating the wrong foods before bed.

While it’s important you don’t go to bed on an empty stomach in order to maintain normal blood sugar levels, it’s also necessary that you watch what you eat before shutting down for the day.

Below are four foods you should avoid past 8:pm:

Chocolate

Chocolate contains a lot of caffeine, so it’s not a good late-night snack.

Caffeine consumption during the later stages of sleep can cause rapid eye movement (REM) to occur more frequently, which is why you’re more likely to feel groggy the next morning.

Caffeine-containing foods and beverages, such as coffee, tea, and energy drinks, should be avoided four to six hours before bedtime.

2. Sugary foods

We all know that eating too much sugar is bad for our health, but did you know that it can also disrupt our sleep?

Sugary foods like ice cream and sweets cause blood sugar levels to spike and then crash while you’re sleeping.

A drop in blood sugar signals an emergency to the adrenals, which raises cortisol levels and wakes the body from its slumber.

3. Salty foods

Excess salt dehydrates the body and causes water retention, resulting in fatigue and tiredness.

Salty foods, such as crisps and salted nuts (groundnuts and cashew nuts), were found to be among the worst foods to eat before bed, contributing to disrupted – or “superficial” – sleep, according to a study published by the European Society of Endocrinology.

If you want to get a good night’s sleep, experts recommend avoiding salty foods at least two to three hours before bedtime.

4. Coffee

This should come as no surprise, but your afternoon coffee consumption can have a greater impact on your sleep than you might think.

Because caffeine can stay in your system for hours, it’s best to avoid it for several hours before bedtime.

Avoid these foods, and you will have a peaceful rest every night!