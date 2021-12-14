Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, aka DKB, has once again decided to let go of every hurt and pain caused him by video vixen Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

Mr Bonney, in his bid to prove love must always lead, has visited the latter at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison where she is currently being held.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, captured the comedian with provisions and toiletries for his colleague while he recorded the video at the entrance of the prison.

However, it did not feature his interaction with Poloo since phones are not allowed into the facility.

This comes after an Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed which sought to challenge a 90-day jail term handed to her by the Accra Circuit Court on April 16.

In the ruling, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, upheld the Circuit Court’s decision on grounds that it was not manifestly excessive.

The court ordered that in the absence of the convict, Akuapem Poloo’s child should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of.

The duo fell out after Poloo accused DKB of hoarding some GHS 4, 000 donation he secured on her behalf following the former’s initial arrest.

ALSO READ:

The allegations forced DKB to initiate legal action and the matter also reported to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service but was later dropped.

Watch the video below: