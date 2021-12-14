Joy FM's Philip Nai and friends to feed underprivileged kids on Christmas eve

It’s that season of the year again – Christmas – during which love is spread in various ways around the world.

This year, Lead Producer and Head of Production at Joy Entertainment, Philip Nai will once again exhibit an overflow of love and compassion in grand style.

On December 24, Philip Nai and his friends will feed disadvantaged children in parts of Accra to mark the 2nd edition of the annual “Feed the Underprivileged” programme.

The event will take place in several suburbs of Accra, namely; Martey Tsuru Park, Presby Park, East Airport and La, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The multi-purpose event will also be used to assemble medical and health practitioners for health screening.

The comprehensive medical screening for members of the aforementioned communities will be used to create awareness of how to uphold good health and shed more light on the benefits and impact of holistic health for needy children.

Healthcare services to be rendered are; dental and vision care, BMI/BP screening, Glucose, Cholesterol and general health talk.

Philip and his friends are motivated by the mantra, which the Drivetime on Joy Producer puts as, “Christmas is truly the season of giving, and not only giving gifts but giving back to the community.”

By virtue of this, the team has targeted taking care of about 2,000 children, more than six times the number it targeted in the previous year.

Philip Nai, who fathers two kids, strongly believes the season provides us all an opportunity to put smiles on faces, especially the underprivileged.

The team welcomes your generosity through support in various ways.