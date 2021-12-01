Actress and video vixen, Akuapem Poloo, took to Instagram to share a final message with her son moments after she was sentenced to continue her 90-day jail sentence.

Her appeal, which sought to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her by the Accra Circuit Court on April 16 this year, was denied by the Accra High Court on December 1, 2021.

Son I love you and God is with you always you know 💋💋💋💋💋💋 Be good till mummy comes back 🙏 God is in control always, she wrote on her Instagram.

Accepting her destiny and facing her fears in full square, Akuapem Poloo left her fate in God’s hands till she returns.

In another post, she posted a photo of herself and her son clad in a white apparel, she wrote: God in you I put my trust.

In a ruling Wednesday morning, the Criminal Division of the court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, upheld the Circuit Court’s decision on grounds that the Circuit Court’s decision was not manifestly excessive.

“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.

The court ordered that in the absence of the convict, Akuapem Poloo’s child should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of.

Circuit court



On April 16, 2021, an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Ms Christiana Cann, sentenced Akuapem Poloo to 90 days imprisonment for publishing her nude picture in which she was standing beside her son on social media.