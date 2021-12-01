Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Fuseini Bashir Alhassan, has said their reason for being absent on Tuesday was to gather intelligence on the Majority MPs.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, he said the Minority wanted to find out the undemocratic, despotic tenancies to re-vote the budget.

According to him, the Majority did not have the numbers to initiate a decision to accept the budget which was presented by the Finance Minister.

This, he said, the acting Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu could not have functioned in two positions at the same time since the Majority group needed 138 members present to vote.

“For the time that he was in the Speaker’s uniform he ceases to become a Member of Parliament representing the Majority group,” he fumed.

ABA Fuseini added that the Minority did not want to give them the legitimacy to take that vote because they were planning to do series of clandestine things.

