A prominent mining solutions company, BCM Ghana Limited, has denied allegations of unfair treatment and victimisation of its employees.

In an official statement, BCM Ghana described the allegations as “unfounded and purposely meant to tarnish the image of its leadership and the company.”

The company emphasised its adherence to employment contracts and local labour laws, stating that all employee departures are managed strictly with these guidelines.

Regarding the claims of sexual harassment and unjust treatment of former employees, the company noted that no formal complaints were lodged by the alleged victims during their tenure.

However, BCM Ghana has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Among the allegations are issues concerning Simon Terbobri, a former employee who was reportedly intoxicated at work.

The company asserted that, the issues surrounding Terbobri have been misrepresented, particularly given that his lawyers have been in active settlement discussions with BCM as recently as June 20, 2024.

This timing, according to the company, casts doubt on the credibility of the claims and suggests a deliberate attempt to damage BCM’s reputation at a critical time of business refocus and growth.

In another case, a former employee, Jonathan Adongo is accused of refusing to return a company laptop and assaulting a BCM staff member during the recovery process. This incident is currently being adjudicated in court.

BCM highlighted that Adongo’s actions were motivated by an attempt to conceal information from the company.

The company has instructed its legal team to take action against those responsible for what it terms “deliberate intent to damage the image and reputation of BCM Ghana Limited.”

BCM further reaffirmed its mission to deliver exceptional mining solutions and drive economic growth in the region, underscoring its commitment to safety, environmental responsibility, and community empowerment.

In a sector marked by intense scrutiny and competition, BCM Ghana’s response underscores its resolve to defend its standing as a reputable and socially responsible employer.

