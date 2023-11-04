Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has cast doubt on a possible win for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 polls if the party doesn’t change its tactics.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is in a tight spot, adding that his chances of beating the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, are impossible following the heightened economic crisis the country is facing.

He said the Vice President is perceived to be part of the suffering Ghanaians are enduring, as he is an integral part of the ruling government.

He added that, it will be difficult for voters to elect him as the next President of the country.

Sammy Crabbe believes that the New Patriotic Party would have to work extra hard if Dr. Bawumia wins the presidential primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

“Mahama cannot be beaten easily. Breaking the eight is not an easy thing, so many things are going against us. Each candidate brings something to the table. It’s by popular vote. If people identify with a candidate, they will vote for him. From where I sit, there’s a strong perception that this economy is not going well. And as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, people associate him [Bawumia] with the mess that they perceive is going on and that is a huge liability. It is going to be quite difficult if he should win the presidential primary.”

“The party would have to work very hard, in getting people to change perceptions. It is going to be a very difficult thing. I think they are going to judge him because of his dishonesty, that he has not been consistent, he’s not reliable. He said one thing and he has not delivered. I think Dr Bawumia is in a hole if you look at Kennedy and Bawumia,” he said on Citi TV.