Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini has dismissed claims that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) biggest fear is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, November 4, Mr Fuseini pointed out that the party is rather scared of the level of deterioration the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would leave behind when the NDC takes over power.

This, he claimed, is due to the NPP’s use of “mafia tactics” in dealing with judgment debts and managing the economy.

“Our biggest fear now is when we do win power, what will be the level of mess that would be left by the NPP? That’s our biggest fear,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini.

Mr Fuseini’s comment is in response to Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia’s assertion that he is confident of winning the 2024 presidential election.

He claims the NDC is intimidated by his candidature, stressing that delegates in the Zongo communities have decided to vote for him, should he win the race to lead the NPP into the 2024 general election.

Speaking during his campaign in the Oti Region ahead of the party’s November 4 primaries, Dr Bawumia said, ‘If you look at the strongholds in the North and Zongo communities, it indicates that if Dr Bawumia leads the NPP, they will vote for the NPP. And when this happens, the NDC cannot win the elections.

He further stated that he will ensure he secures majority votes from all the regions considered the strongholds of the NDC to enable the NPP to win the 2024 general elections.

The Vice President said, “That is why they fear Dr Bawumia because they all know that I will give them a showdown.”

However, the former Tamale Central MP argues that it is universal that when the electorates are fatigued with a party, it does not make sense to elect somebody closely associated with the same party’s leadership.

According to Mr Fuseini, the Bawumia of today as Vice President contesting for the NPP presidential slot is not the same Bawumia of 2016.

This, he explained is because “what Bawumia is made of has been exposed this eight years and Ghanaians are able to assess him, unlike Bawumia in 2016 who had not been assessed by Ghanaians.”

