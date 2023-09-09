

Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia says he is confident of winning the 2024 presidential elections instead of passing the baton on to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claims the NDC is intimidated by his candidature, stressing that delegates in the Zongo communities have decided to vote for him, should he win the race to lead the NPP into election 2024.

Speaking during his campaign in the Oti Region ahead of the party’s November 4 primaries, Dr Bawumia said, ‘If you look at the strongholds in the North and Zongo communities, it indicates that if Dr Mahamud Bawumia leads the NPP, they will vote for the NPP. And when this happens, the NDC cannot win the elections.’

He further stated that, he will ensure he secures majority votes from all the regions considered the strongholds of the NDC to enable the NPP to win the 2024 general elections.

The Vice President said, “That is why they fear Dr Bawumia because they all know that I will give them a showdown.”

Dr. Bawumia came tops in the NPP’s Super Delegate Conference on August 26, to select the final five flagbearer candidates for its November primaries.

Currently, the contestants running for the flagbearership race include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai Nimo.

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremateng in a press statement on September 5 announced his official withdrawal from the party’s flagbearership race.

He cited issues of the Special Electoral College convened by the NPP on August 26, 2023, being “strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant,” among other reasons as justifications for his withdrawal.

Mr Kyeremateng is the second aspirant to opt out of the flagbearership race following flagbearer aspirant Boakye Agyarko, who also opted out of the run-off election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, between himself and fellow flagbearer hopeful Francis Addai-Nimoh.