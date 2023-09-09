“We are equally corrupt as the people we elect,” remarked Dr. Victor Abbey, a Strategic Leadership, Security Risk, and Change Management Consultant.

Dr. Abbey, a former military captain with significant experience in peacekeeping efforts, emphasized that if citizens change their attitudes and adhere to the law, leaders will be compelled to act in accordance with the same principles.

He pointed out that, leaders closely observe the public’s behavior and decide what actions they can take based on it. Dr. Abbey raised a rhetorical question, asking how one can expect honesty from leaders when individuals themselves engage in corrupt practices.

Speaking at “The How Summit – Wealth, Entrepreneurship, and Career Mentoring” held at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr. Abbey addressed students and workers, highlighting the need for a shift in the Ghanaian mindset. He urged them to recalibrate their thinking away from attempting to outsmart others.

“The Ghanaian society has become focused on displaying material wealth,” he remarked, citing examples of how religious organizations and community elders no longer question the sources of people’s wealth.

“In the past, when a young man or woman returned to their community with resources to undertake a project, the elders would convene a meeting and inquire about the source of the funds. If no satisfactory explanation was provided, the project would not proceed.”

“However, in contemporary times,” he posed rhetorically, “what do we observe?” Dr. Abbey pointed out that today; the entire society celebrates a culture of materialism, emphasizing the need for a shift in mindset.

He encouraged the audience to alter this narrative whenever they encounter an opportunity to do so. With 11 years of military experience before resigning, Dr. Abbey observed that young people today aspire to achieve greater things but are hindered by a system where everyone seeks wealth above all else.

He stressed that, such a mindset hinders progress for the country, advocating instead for mindsets that promote innovation and ethical conduct consistently.

Dr. Abbey noted that, the prevailing attitude of “let others take action, and I’ll follow when it’s my turn” perpetuates stagnation.

He concluded that if only a few individuals in society prosper while the majority languishes in hardship, life will remain difficult for the masses. Dr. Abbey emphasized the importance of leadership during challenging times, as it is precisely during such moments that effective leadership becomes crucial.

A financial economist and chartered management accountant, who also serves as a lecturer at AAMUSTED, Dr. Evans Duah encouraged participants to explore their talents and recognize their worth.

Dr. Duah said individuals must establish systems that generate income for them. This, he noted can only be achieved by continuously enhancing their skills and knowledge.

He emphasized that, people cannot control what others say about them, but the most crucial aspect is to develop one’s character.

Dr. Duah added that, when individuals work diligently and intelligently, achieving success, others may attribute it to luck, overlooking the fact that they have diligently built a strong foundation over time.