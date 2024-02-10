The campaign team of the NPP flagbearer has strongly rejected claims of betrayal by Dr Mahamud Bawumia towards President Akufo-Addo.

According to the Communications Director for the team, Nana Akomeah, the NDC’s efforts to pit Bawumia against the President are futile, as Bawumia remains aligned with the current government’s achievements and challenges.

These remarks respond to the NDC’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi’s assertion that Bawumia betrayed Akufo-Addo in his recent public lecture revealing his vision for the country if elected.

“Akufo-Addo is looking like a lonely old man. I am just feeling pity for him. This is the time that his Vice President, whom he entrusted with the management of the economy, has to stand by him and say, ‘Look, we take collective responsibility.

“We have failed, we could have done things better, we have failed,” Sammy Gyamfi claimed in an interview on Top Story.

But Nana Akomeah has said the claims are not just lies but a calculated attempt by the NDC to create a wedge between the President and the flagbearer.

“The NDC’s attempt to create a wedge between President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia by saying Bawumia has deserted Akufo Addo, Bawumia has betrayed Akufo-Addo, Bawumia has ostracised Akufo-Addo, Bawumia has taken himself out, they are all lies.

“Bawumia has not said anywhere that he’s not part of the government. Indeed, you just have to take a look at his speech; the first one and a half hours, which is the peak listening period, was on the work of the government. It will not wash!” he stated.

Mr Akomeah, however, added, “that the core will come up after the propaganda dies down and it will be a contest of ideas and in the contest, John Mahama cannot win.”

The political atmosphere has heightened following the recent public lecture by NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamud Bawumia.

This is the first time he spoke comprehensively about his vision for the country after he was elected flagbearer.

The address by Dr Bawumia touched on the transformation in certain policies currently implemented by the government and reaffirmed his commitment to improving and making the economy better if elected.

