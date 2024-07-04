President Akufo-Addo, last Tuesday joined the chiefs and people of Elmina (Edina) for this year’s Bakatue, a ceremony that heralds the lifting of a ban on fishing in the area.

The Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, together with his chief priests, performed some traditional rites in the Benya Lagoon after which a fishing net was cast three times to mark the lifting of the ban.

The first catch was presented to the Omanhen, who in turn handed it over to dignitaries present. Hundreds of people, including tourists and indigenes resident home and abroad, joined in this year’s celebration.

Present at the ceremony was the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan; the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey; the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, and the Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur.

There was a display of canoes by mostly women groups who donned the colourful Tekua, a traditional headgear, and a regatta that added fun and excitement to the occasion.

Peaceful election

President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that the government would work towards a peaceful, free, fair and transparent general election devoid of violence on December 7, this year.

He said the country had made significant strides in its democratic dispensation and remained a beacon of hope on the continent and, therefore, urged citizens to help sustain the peace.

“We would not allow violence during the election, we will ensure a free, fair and transparent poll,” the President said, adding that it was only an election and not a war.

He further said that the country was renowned for the successes it had chalked up in democratic governance which feat must be sustained.

The President also pledged to de-silt the Benya Lagoon and provide a bus for Edinaman SHS as requested by the Omanhen.

He presented drinks and GH¢50,000 to the Edina Traditional Council.

Festival fund

The Omanhen appealed for the setting up of a fund to support the celebration of festivals. Nana Conduah said it was important that the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture collaborate to support the celebration and promotion of festivals to maximise their economic potential.

He also appealed for a portion of royalties from proceeds of the Elmina Castle to be given to the traditional council.

The Omanhen commended the government for building the Elmina Fishing Harbour which he said had been a long sought-after facility in the area.

