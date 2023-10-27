The Keta Municipal Security Council has put a temporary ban on fishing activities in the area.

This directive is a result of the high water levels following the opening of the flood control gate at the Havedzi-Kedzi estuary to allow the Keta Lagoon to flow into the sea.

The Keta Lagoon recently broke its boundaries due to the ongoing spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, said that the step to stop fisherfolk from fishing is to protect their lives.

“The spillage of the Akosombo Dam ends up in the Keta Lagoon because where it will have to pass through into the sea has been affected and therefore raised the water level. Apart from the River Volta, we also have other water bodies in addition to rainfall and so there is high pressure in the Keta Lagoon, and we feel if we should allow anybody to get close, we may lose lives and properties” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Seji Saji Amedonu has said the flood waters at Mepe, the hardest-hit community has receded by more than three feet, following the spilling of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams

He said the dire situation of flooding following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam is normalising in the Tongu communities.

More than 31,000 people have been displaced and are held up in various safe havens and living on humanitarian reliefs by state and private as well as political parties and NGOs.

ALSO READ: