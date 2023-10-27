A member of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Yaw Nsarkoh, has highlighted the importance of taking action to address pressing social issues.

The Institution’s Annual Ethics Lecture 2023, themed “Improving National Values, Professional Practice, and Engineering Ethics,” provided a platform for the discussion of vital ethical and societal concerns in Ghana.

During his speech, Mr Nsarkoh talked about the timeliness of the event, asserting, “We cannot afford to be complacent when things are in this space, and we are also heading to elections in 2024.”

According to him, there is a profound social disparity in Ghana, stating, “Too many people in Ghana live in mass misery. Too many people have nothing to lose”, a situation he believed could affect the fortunes of the ‘people who have everything to lose’ should the situation persist.

“If those who have the most to lose, the bourgeoisie, the upper classes, the ruling elites, just sit and watch the cracks, eventually, the bottom of the bucket of the society will drop out.”

Yaw Nsarkoh is a former Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, with broad experience from executive and management positions in Unilever in Africa, Asia and Europe.

He is a regular speaker on business issues, specifically Marketing and leadership.

Watch the full video below:

