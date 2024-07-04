The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced that Team Ghana will leave for Strasbourg, France, on Sunday, July 7, for a two-week intensive training camp.

Afterwards, they will travel to the Games Village in Paris by train on July 22.

The GOC will cover the costs of Team Ghana’s pre-Olympic training camp for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Ghana will be represented by nine athletes competing in athletics and swimming.

Ben Nunoo Mensah, the GOC President, emphasized that the committee is working alongside the government to ensure a successful campaign for Team Ghana, thereby alleviating some of the government’s burden.

He revealed that the GOC has allocated €35,000 for the pre-games camp, excluding flight tickets and per diems.

Support has been received from the French Embassy in Ghana and a pre-games subsidy from the International Olympic Committee to assist with the training camp and acclimatization.

Regarding the overall budget for the Games, Mr. Nunoo Mensah stated that it is handled by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, so he could not provide specific figures.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from Friday, July 26, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

In the previous Tokyo Games, Ghana participated in four disciplines: Athletics, Boxing, Weightlifting, and Judo. Notably, young boxer Samuel Takyi won a bronze medal.