The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South African Football Association (SAFA), Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, has announced the dismissal of the senior national team coach, Molefi Ntseki.

This follows his side’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon that will take place early 2022.

Advocate said at a press conference on March 31, 2021, that the National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved to part ways with the coach and any other thing to do with legalities and outstanding matters will be attended to.

“The SAFA NEC undertook a process on Tuesday night to decide on the way forward on what happens to the coach and by 10h00 on Wednesday, SAFA NEC responded in favour of parting ways with the coach,’’ said Advocate Motlanthe.

He added: “We are here to convey the message of NEC, who mandated us to apologise to the nation on their behalf for the team’s failure to qualify for the the upcoming Afcon.’’

Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to Sudan on Sunday, placing third behind Ghana and the North African Nation.

READ ON:

According to the CEO, the technical committee will give them direction on what will happen in terms of appointing a new coach by next week.

Ntseki was appointed in August 2019 and has played nine games winning four, losing three and drawing two as a coach.