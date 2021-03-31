Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, is calling for a total overhaul of the Minority leadership in Parliament.

In his view, their actions and inaction, especially in the approval of ministers have not been in the interest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mubarak’s call follows the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee.

His decision was after Parliament approved the nomination of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta by consensus.

The NDC, in a statement to calm their supporters, said they approved the Finance Minister because they know he won’t deliver.

But some NDC members are blaming the leadership of Parliament for kowtowing to the whims and caprices of the Majority.

In support, Mr Mubarak on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said he was disappointed in the Minority.

He maintained Mr Ablakwa’s resignation is a vote-of-no-confidence in the Haruna Iddrisu-led Minority in Parliament.

“I’m hoping serious steps will be taken to stem the bleeding so that we don’t have any more rebellion among the rank and file in Parliament,” the former Kumbungu MP said.

He warned that if the status quo is allowed to remain: “I can tell you it will have dire consequences on the party.”