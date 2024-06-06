Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is intensifying her campaign for the position of Commonwealth Secretary General.

Drawing widespread support from leaders and representatives of member states, she has been tirelessly engaging with international leaders to promote her vision for “a new Commonwealth.”

Her candidacy represents Ghana’s aspirations and aims to continue the legacy of female leadership in this vital international organisation.

Currently, she is on a tour of Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore, following earlier visits to India and Bangladesh, where she has been building strong alliances and gathering support.

In each country, she has met with high-ranking officials, diplomats, and influential civil society leaders, articulating her vision for a more united and inclusive Commonwealth.

Initially, some critics questioned her suitability for the role of Foreign Affairs Minister.

However, Ayorkor Botchwey has consistently proven her capabilities throughout her tenure, effectively representing Ghana on the global stage and strengthening its international partnerships.

Her campaign for Commonwealth Secretary General is centred on several key themes. Unity and inclusivity are at the forefront of her vision.

Ayorkor Botchwey advocates for policies that bridge gaps between member states, regardless of their size or economic status.

She envisions a Commonwealth where mutual respect and cooperation are paramount, ensuring that all voices are heard and valued.

Youth empowerment and education are particularly close to her heart. With a significant youth population within the Commonwealth, Ayorkor Botchwey emphasises the need for increased investment in education and skills training.

She aims to equip young people with the tools they need to thrive in a globalized world, creating opportunities for them to participate actively in the political and economic spheres of their countries.

A highlight of her journey was her visit to Malaysia, where she met with Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohamad Hassan.

The meeting in Kuala Lumpur focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering cooperation.

Discussions centred around enhancing bilateral relations between Ghana and Malaysia, with both ministers expressing a shared commitment to deepening economic, cultural, and educational exchanges.

Ayorkor Botchwey outlined her vision for the Commonwealth, emphasizing the need for unity and inclusivity among member states.

She highlighted the importance of policies that bridge gaps between nations, irrespective of their size or economic status.

Her call for a more cohesive and collaborative Commonwealth resonated well with her Malaysian counterpart.

Both ministers agreed on the potential for greater economic integration within the Commonwealth, which could be facilitated under Ayorkor Botchwey’s leadership.

Following the official meeting, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was honoured at a dinner attended by high-ranking officials, diplomats, and members of the business community.

This event provided a platform for further engagement and networking.

In her speech at the dinner, Ayorkor Botchwey reiterated her commitment to the values of the Commonwealth.

She spoke passionately about the devastating impact of climate change and the need for unity, economic development, and the empowerment of the younger generation.

“We must make the world a better place for future generations,” she emphasized.

Ayorkor Botchwey’s diplomatic outreach in Asia has been extensive, and her efforts are expected to bear fruit as she continues to build momentum for her bid to become the next Commonwealth Secretary General.

