Five people have been hospitalised in Zabzugu in the Northern Region following a violent clash over a disagreement regarding a voter transfer.

The chaos erupted at the vote transfer center on Wednesday, June 5, after a heated dispute over alleged illegal vote transfers.

A viral video captured the intense scene, showing a group of men engaging in a physical altercation, exchanging blows in a chaotic free-for-all fight.

No arrests have been made yet but calm has been restored.

The situation was no different in the Lambussie Constituency of the Upper West Region, where military personnel had to intervene to prevent a bloody clash.

