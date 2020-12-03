Musician, AY Poyoo, has finally been recognised in the creative arts industry months after unearthing his craft.

Poyoo, who started off as a comic artiste, grabbed his first-ever plaque from international platform Youtube.

The silver and glass tablet was presented for successfully passing 100,000 subscribers on the platform.

To celebrate his achievement, the ‘Goat’ hitmaker has rocked a blonde-dyed ‘superstar’ haircut.

Meanwhile, he has also received accolades by music store, Spotify, for his widely streamed songs in over 75 countries.