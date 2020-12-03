The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has promoted some 6,073 Junior Police Officers of various ranks.

The outfit explains the promotion is in accordance with provisions of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

These are 657 Inspectors promoted as Chief Inspectors; 1,217 Sergeants promoted as Inspectors.

Others include; 1,731 Corporals promoted as Sergeants with 2,464 Lance Corporals promoted as Corporals.

The service announced the promotion in a post on Twitter on Thursday, stating the promotions took effect from 1st December 2020.

It added four other officers of the junior rank, whose promotions were withheld due to cases pending against them, have also been restored to the ranks they are entitled to, making up the total of officers promoted.