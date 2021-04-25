Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have reportedly intercepted 140 grammes of Methamphetamine concealed in the statue of Mary and headed for the Philippines, reports Instablog9ja.

Also seized were 500 grammes of heroin, hidden inside auto spare parts, headed for Canada.

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated this on Saturday, April 24, in Abuja.

He stated also that a package of 3.1 kg of Indian hemp concealed inside spices, and another package of one kilogramme of Indian hemp concealed inside local herbs were seized.

According to Instablog9ja, the two packages were to be delivered to the UAE.

Photos below: