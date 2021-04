A video of a group of young boys seen bathing in a cemetery has gone viral on social media.

Though the location of the act is unknown, the video was shared by a Nigerian blogger.

In the video, the boys who were busily bathing at the cemetery while it rained were also chanted.

Their conduct has been interpreted by many to mean money rituals.

The blogger who shared the video wrote:

Poverty na bastard. Who cut soap ๐Ÿงผ for these ones, biko ๐Ÿ˜’ ๐Ÿค”

Watch video below